Lululemon has you ready for the fall season with a new collection made to keep you comfortable in transitioning weather. This collection is full of jackets, joggers, shorts, t-shirts, and accessories made for workouts. I also love Lululemon because almost all of their apparel is versatile to wear during casual outings and still look stylish. Pricing in the new Lululemon fall collection starts at $15 for accessories and go up to $200 for select jackets. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire collection here. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the new Levi’s x Peanuts collection here.

Lululemon’s new men’s apparel

The men’s Down For It All Hoodie is a standout from the new fall collection. This jacket is water-resistant, infused with stretch, and packable. It’s a nice style to wear every day and can easily be used for workouts. Better yet, it has reflective details to help keep you visible in low light, and it’s priced at $198.

Another notable piece from the collection for men is the Commission Pant in Classic Warpstreme for $128. These pants are perfect for work or every day with a polished look that is comfortable. They’re available in an array of versatile color options, too. Plus, they have really cool features, including hidden zippered pockets and cuffs that flip over to have a reflective design, in case you’re commuting.

Lululemon’s Fall Women’s Line

Joggers are a huge trend for this fall, and the women’s Dance Studio style is a must-have. These joggers are great for post workouts, lounging, and more. They’re also lightweight, sweat-wicking, and come in an array of color options. This style is priced at $98 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe all fall.

You can pair the joggers with the Scuba Crew Sweatshirt for a very stylish look too. This sweatshirt features a stretch terry fabric that allows you to move and keep you warm. It also has a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm as well as a hidden zippered pocket for your key or card.

Finally, another standout for women is the Open Mind Wrap that can be worn in multiple ways. This wrap can be used as a scarf, blanket, or shrug. It’s great for post workouts, walks, or cozying up by a fire. It would also make a great travel companion and comes in three color options as well. Be sure to find yourself one for $98.

