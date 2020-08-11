Roku’s Express HD streaming media player returns to 2020 low at $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Good for a 20% discount from the usual $30 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Perfect for bringing smart functionality to the guest room, den, or office TV, Roku Express HD delivers all of the usual perks the brand’s lineup of streaming devices are known for. Alongside access to popular services from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+ and Disney+, there’s 1080p playback, Dolby Atmos HDMI passthrough, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 21,900 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For comparison, Roku Express HD is one of the most affordable streaming media players on the market and is notably less than Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick, which will run you $40 right now. So if you’re looking to bring smart features to an older TV, or just make the switch to something more recent, the featured deal is about the best you can find.

Or if you’re just looking to upgrade to a TV with built-in Roku functionality, TCL’s latest releases are worth a closer look. With 120Hz refresh rates, Mini-LED backlighting, and other noteworthy features, you’ll want to dive into our launch coverage for all the details.

Roku Express HD features:

Get access to a rich variety of entertainment choices with this Roku Express HD streaming media player. The downloadable app enables remote access and control from your Android and iOS devices, while the intuitive on-screen navigation offers a smooth watching experience. This Roku Express HD streaming media player includes a high-speed HDMI cable for simple installation.

