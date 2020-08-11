Today, TCL is formally unveiling its latest collection of new 2020 TVs. Both the new 5- and 6-series lineups pack 4K displays alongside built-in Roku functionality and other perks. The higher-end offerings round in the 6-series notably step up with Mini-LED backlighting and new gaming-focused features like up to 120Hz refresh rates. Head below for a closer look at the new TCL 6-series TVs, alongside pricing and availability details.

TCL unveils 6-series TVs with Mini-LED backlighting

Last week, early reports indicated that TCL would be bringing some new gaming features into its latest 6-series lineup. Now that we’re getting an official look today, those rumors are fading into fact as all of the details are now available on the upcoming models.

Kicking things off are the new 6-series TVs, which come equipped with a series of notable specs that stand out at the price point. Borrowing one of the more eye-catching specs from the higher-end 8-series models, today’s new unveils feature QLED panels alongside Mini-LED backlighting. This yields overall better quality picture, especially while displaying darker pictures, thanks to local dimming zones.

The 6-series lineup all sport 4K HDR picture quality across the board, alongside four HDMI ports. Leaning into that aforementioned gaming emphasis, TCL is also incorporating support for up to 120Hz refresh rates into its latest 6-series TVs. That’s on top of a new THX Certified Game Mode, which promises to deliver a gaming experience “without any compromise in ultra-low-latency gaming.”

Pricing across the lineup is pretty competitive compared to other TVs on the market, with the 55-inch model entering at $650. Prices go up from there, with the 65-inch version hitting $900, and the largest 75-inch variant at $1,400.

Details on TCL’s new 5-series

TCL is also introducing the latest models in its 5-series lineup today as well. These are more mid-range TVs and trade some of the more premium specs of the 6-series models from TCL for more affordable price tags. Both QLED panels and four HDMI ports are standard here, but refresh rates cap out at 60Hz and there’s no Mini-LED backlighting. Instead, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 80 local dimming zones. Pricing starts at $400 here with the 50-inch version and goes up from there. The 55-inch model will then set you back $450, while the 65-inch enters at a $630 price tag.

Both the 5- and 6-series displays also continue the trend we’ve seen from TCL over the years of building in Roku streaming functionality. This brings everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+, Disney+, and other services to your setup without having to score any additional hardware.

Now available for pre-order

As outlined above, prices for the TCL 6-series TVs start at $650, while the lower-end 5-series offerings enter at $400. In either case, both lineups are now available for purchase at Amazon.

