Samsung’s 1TB T5 Portable USB-C SSD falls to all-time low at $140 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 1TB T5 Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s portable SSD is based on V-NAND storage, which offers 540MB/s transfer speed thanks to the USB-C connectivity. The drive’s aluminum enclosure is shock-resistant and won’t hog too much desk space thanks to its compact design. As a #1 best-seller, this SSD carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 8,400 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save some cash and grab WD’s 2TB My Passport Ultra instead. This alternative packs twice as much storage as the lead deal, but ditches the SSD for a hard drive. It’ll only run you $80 at Amazon right now, and still comes equipped with USB-C connectivity that’ll earn you out of the box MacBook compatibility.

Or if you’re looking to score even more storage for your machine, we’re also still seeing a 30% discount on WD’s 5TB My Passport Ultra at $110. This one has a similar robust build to both aforementioned drives with an aluminum housing, alongside USB-C.

Samsung 1TB T5 Portable USB-C SSD features:

Back up your system or move data between computers with this 1TB Samsung portable solid-state drive. Transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s let you save and share larger files easily, and the lightweight design fits into your pocket or bag. This durable USB 3.0 portable solid-state drive uses AES 256-bit encryption for reliable data security.

