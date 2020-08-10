Give your Mac 5TB of USB-C storage with WD’s $110 My Passport Ultra (Save 30%)

- Aug. 10th 2020 11:04 am ET

Get this deal
$160 $110
0

Amazon offers the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive at $109.99 shipped. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. For comparison, other 5TB USB-C drives sell in the $150 range. WD’s My Passport Ultra drive is enclosed in a metal casing and packs USB-C connectivity for upwards of 5Gb/s transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry or just keep around the desk, especially if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from 2,400 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the metal enclosure and opt for a lower-capacity drive when picking up WD’s 2TB My Passport for $70. Armed with a similar compact design that you’ll find with the lead deal, this drive still touts USB-C connectivity alongside a more affordable price tag than the featured option.

WD’s high-end 12TB My Book Duo USB-C Hard Drive is still on sale right now, as well. It’s been marked down by $70, dropping the price to an Amazon low of $350. Then once your storage is in order, go check out all of the back to school deals live in Anker’s latest sale, which includes Thunderbolt 3 docks and more.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra features:

Equipped with USB-C technology, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive offers an easy way to expand your storage. Its modern metal design complements your Mac, and out of the box, It’s formatted for macOS and time Machine compatibility. Fusing modern anodized metal and textures, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive matches your personal style and the latest Mac computers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$160 $110
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

WD

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go