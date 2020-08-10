Give your Mac 5TB of USB-C storage with WD’s $110 My Passport Ultra (Save 30%)

Amazon offers the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive at $109.99 shipped. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. For comparison, other 5TB USB-C drives sell in the $150 range. WD’s My Passport Ultra drive is enclosed in a metal casing and packs USB-C connectivity for upwards of 5Gb/s transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry or just keep around the desk, especially if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from 2,400 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the metal enclosure and opt for a lower-capacity drive when picking up WD’s 2TB My Passport for $70. Armed with a similar compact design that you’ll find with the lead deal, this drive still touts USB-C connectivity alongside a more affordable price tag than the featured option.

WD’s high-end 12TB My Book Duo USB-C Hard Drive is still on sale right now, as well. It’s been marked down by $70, dropping the price to an Amazon low of $350. Then once your storage is in order, go check out all of the back to school deals live in Anker’s latest sale, which includes Thunderbolt 3 docks and more.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra features:

Equipped with USB-C technology, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive offers an easy way to expand your storage. Its modern metal design complements your Mac, and out of the box, It’s formatted for macOS and time Machine compatibility. Fusing modern anodized metal and textures, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive matches your personal style and the latest Mac computers.

