Take $50 off Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at all-time lows from $300

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB for $299.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from $350, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Upgrade to 128GB for $380, down from $430. Samsung’s latest addition to its stable of Android tablets enters with a 10.4-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and expandable microSD card storage. There’s also S-Pen support for taking notes this fall for school, or getting creative and crafting some digital art. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab a new case for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This $15 option provides 360-degree protection of your device with a hardshell back as well as a folding cover that doubles as a stand for propping up the tablet.

If you’re looking to get in the Android tablet game for less, right now the Samsung Galaxy Tab A comes bundled with an official keyboard folio case. Usually this package would run you $290, but locking in the bundle drops the price to $180.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

