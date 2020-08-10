Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A includes keyboard folio case at $180 ($290 value)

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB Android Tablet bundled with an official Keyboard Folio for $179.99 shipped. The bundled case will be automatically added to your cart. Typically the tablet itself sells for $229, with the added accessory bringing the total savings of today’s deal up to $110 and marking a new all-time low. Based around a 10.1-inch display, Samsung’s latest Galaxy A tablet features dual Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, 10-hours of battery life, and more. Even though this version includes 32GB of storage, you can expand that up to 512GB thanks to a microSD card slot. Throw in the bundled keyboard case, and you’ll be able to to leverage it for productive tasks, as well. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional details.

Put your savings to work and take advantage of the Galaxy Tab A’s expandable storage by grabbing Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD card for $20 at Amazon. This will ensure that regardless of if you decide to use it to get work done or as a media consumption device, you’ll have plenty of room for files, photos, and videos.

Speaking of Android, this morning we spotted a collection of Motorola handsets on sale from $100, including the One Zoom at a new all-time low of $320. There are also plenty of apps and games you can score at a discount in our recent roundup of the best deals from Google Play.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

Stream media with this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet. Dolby Atmos technology delivers surround sound, and the Full HD display ensures a crisp, clear picture. The 32GB of internal memory provide adequate storage for music and video. This long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet has a 10-hour battery life, and microSD support provides up to 512GB of storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!