Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro hits Amazon all-time low with $350 off

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,449 shipped in both colors. That’s a $350 savings off the regular price, $50 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. The entry-level 512GB model is also currently $300 off at $2,099. That matches our previous mention and the usual discount we’ve seen in 2020.

There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage with today’s sale. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. It’s arguably the best content-creation machine on the market today if you’re in need of a portable design. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $20. You’ll get plenty of ports, an SD card reader, HDMI output, and more with this nifty add-on.

In case you missed it last week, Apple introduced new Retina iMacs and the first batch of reviews have been largely positive. We’ve rounded up some exclusive discounts with our partner and authorized Apple retailer Expercom, which take up to $150 off. You can find all of our coverage from Thursday on this page, but just remember, these deals will only be good for a few more days.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

