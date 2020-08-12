BODUM’s rarely discounted 12-pc. Storage Jar sets now under $30 (Reg. $50)

BODUM is now offering its 12-piece PRESSO Storage Jar sets for $29.74 shipped when you use code OBERST15 at checkout. This deal is available on the Verbena, Strawberry, and pale blue colorways. Regularly $50 direct from Bodum, similar sets are selling for $60 at Amazon right now with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Made “from an extremely durable polycarbonate” with an attractive design, the PRESSO set is dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe for all of your left over and storage needs. Unlike some of those regular food storage options that are better off hidden than on display, these food storage containers look as nice as they are functional. Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the BODUM kitchenware lineup. More details below.

You can get a whole lot more food stage containers for the money by going with this 21-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids set at $20 Prime shipped. They certainly don’t look nearly as nice and might not work as display-worthy containers in the kitchen, but they’ll take care of the left overs much the same and for about $10 less.

More on the BODUM PRESSO Storage Jar sets :

Our new PRESSO collection is made from an extremely durable polycarbonate and can resist extremely high temperatures. The jar itself, except the lid, is microwave safe. The PRESSO collection invites the consumer to have full flexibility of storing any kind of products from very hot liquids to liquids with a high acidy level without discoloration.

