DEWALT’s 65-quart Roto Molded Cooler receives $65 discount at Amazon, now $285

- Aug. 12th 2020 4:31 pm ET

Save $65
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 65-quart Roto Molded Cooler for $284.98 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked since January. Don’t let summer heat get to your goodies with DEWALT’s tough cooler. With 65-quarts of space, it offers a bunch of storage that’s bound to be plenty to satisfy you and the rest of the family. DEWALT’s easy-open cam latch system securely closes and reinforces insulation, paving the way to “superior ice retention that keeps food and drink cold for days.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Since we’re talking DEWALT, you should take a moment to peek at today’s Home Depot sale. There you’ll find savings of up to 40% off, making sale worth a quick look. Leading the pack is its ATOMIC 20V Cordless Impact Driver at $129. This offering merely scratches the surface though, so be sure to peruse the sale in its entirety.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the sale we spotted over the weekend on DEWALT, WORX, and CRAFTSMAN products. There you’ll find options priced from $17, ensuring there’s something in store for every budget.

DEWALT 65-quart Roto Molded Cooler features:

  • T.O.U.G.H. Roto Mold Design stands up to the roughest treatment and ensures temperature optimization under great heat
  • Easy-Open Cam Latch System provides secure closure and the reinforced insulation provides superior ice retention that keeps food and drink cold for days
  • Heavy duty Nylon Handle Straps for comfortable transporting and integrated Bottle Opener for convenience

