DEWALT tools are up to 40% off in this new Home Depot sale

Home Depot is back again with another solid DEWALT tool sale this morning headlined by the ATOMIC 20V Cordless Impact Driver for $129. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and is the best offer we’ve tracked in a few months. It also matched our previous mention, as well. DEWALT’s ATOMIC impact driver is headlined by 1,700-pounds of torque, along with an ultra-compact design. You’ll receive two 1.3Ah batteries, a wall charger, and tool bag with a purchase. There’s still plenty of time left in the summer to tackle DIY projects around the house, and certainly, this impact driver is up for the task. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Additional deals can be found below.

Another standout is the DEWALT ToughSystem 2.0 Large Mobile Toolbox for $79. It typically goes for closer to $100. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked to date. One of DEWALT’s newest toolboxes arrives with a totally portable design that is IP65-rated with a total weight capacity of 250-pounds. Removable trays on the inside offer even more organization opportunities while the telescoping handle rounds out the list of notable features here. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Go ahead and dive into the rest of Home Depot’s DEWALT sale for even more deals on tools, accessories, and more. On top of today’s Special Buy sale on grills, outdoor tools, and more at Home Depot, the annual RYOBI end of summer promotion is also on-going with up to 35% off a wide range of products. You can find all of our top picks here.

DEWALT ATOMIC Impact Driver features:

Includes: 1 DCF809B ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX compact 1/4 in. impact driver, two 20-Volt Max lithium-ion 1.3 Ah battery packs, 20-Volt Max charger and tool bag

Only 5.1 in. L to fit in tight spaces

1700 in./lbs. of torque delivering the power you need to get a majority of applications done

Variable speed trigger allows for control and precision on delicate work surfaces

