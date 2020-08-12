Amazon takes $500 off Epson’s high-end Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO Projector

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO Projector for $1,499.98 shipped. That’s $500 off the typical rate there and narrowly beats the previous low we have tracked by $0.01. Matched at Best Buy and B&H. This high-end Epson projector features a 3-chip design that “allows for outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness.” Pixel-shifting technology yields an “exceptionally sharp 4K visual experience” while full 10-bit HDR support brings out vibrancy in your favorite scenes, games, and more. Despite having an UHD resolution, this unit still manages to deliver 2,400-lumens of brightness. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If having a high refresh rate matters more to you than extra pixels, consider grabbing one of the recently released Optoma’s HD39HDR 120Hz Projectors at $799 instead. While pitched as a gaming projector, this unit is also great for watching your favorite movies and TV shows. It boasts 4,000-lumens of brightness, ensuring it’ll look great in a wide variety of lighting conditions. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.

And don’t forget that you can always opt for a hybrid solution with the new Hachi Infinite M1 touchscreen projector. It can illuminate the top of a desk or wall with Android, allowing you to use it as a computer alternative or a way to stream your favorite content.

Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO Projector features:

TRUE 3 CHIP PROJECTOR DESIGN – Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness, without any “rainbowing” or “color brightness” issues seen with other projection technologies

4K RESOLUTION PROCESSING – Advanced pixel shifting technology precisely controls three individual high definition LCD chips to parallel process millions of pixels. This new type of resolution enhancement technology results in an exceptionally sharp 4K visual experience

HDR PROCESSING – Full 10 bit HDR (3) color processing accepting 100% of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for an exceptional visual performance.Lamp type: 250 W UHE

