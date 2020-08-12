Eve Button handles your custom HomeKit activities at $40

Amazon offers the Eve Button HomeKit Remote for $39.95 shipped. That’s a 20% savings from the regular price and the best offer we’ve seen in a few months. Eve Button is a must-have HomeKit accessory, delivering a tactical push-button remote that’s customizable for various accessories. Built around a single button, you can call up various HomeKit scenes and accessories by using the single, double, and long-press system. With an aluminum casing, it will fit in with your other Apple products just fine. We have one in our home, often handing it to guests that may not be familiar with HomeKit setups, giving them the option to control lights in their bedroom while visiting. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you’re willing to go with a more old school approach, there’s plenty of opportunity for savings. Consider the Etekcity Wireless Outlet for indoors or outdoors at $11. If you like to have wireless control over your lights, adding a remote outlet like this to your setup is a great idea. This model includes a remote, so you can easily control various outlets if you add more along the way. It’s also a great way to cut down on energy vampires, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For more smart home deals, make sure you slide over to our constantly-updating guide. Just this week we’ve spotted a stellar deal on TP-Link’s 1080p 2-Camera Security System at $170. That’s a $100 discount from the regular going rate and one of the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Eve Button features:

Direct control: command accessories and scenes without your iPhone

Three actions: single press, double press, and long press

Compact & portable: fits in your pocket or the palm of your hand

HomeKit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Requires an Apple TV with tvOS11 or iPad set up as a home hub

