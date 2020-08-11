Save $100 on TP-Link’s 1080p 2-Camera Security System at a new low of $170

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 2-Camera Home Security System (KC300) for $169.99 shipped. Saving you $100 from the usual $270 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $30 and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. TP-Link includes two IP65 waterproof cameras in its smart home security system with 1080p recording and 130-degrees of visibility. Each one sports a removable battery which means you won’t have to worry about running cables outside in order to monitor package deliveries or keep an eye on your yard. Enjoy motion detection alerts and a built-in siren, as well as Alexa and Assistant integration. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when opting for the best-selling Wyze Cam instead. This alternative lacks the weather-resistance of the lead deal, but enters with a more affordable $26 price tag. So if you’re mainly looking to keep tabs on the happenings inside your house, this more affordable alternative means you can grab multiple cameras for less than the lead system.

Speaking of smart home upgrades though, our guide is full of some notable discounts. Those not entirely satisfied with TP-Link’s camera options could instead grab Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro in refurbished condition at $120, down from its original $249 price tag. There’s also a new 2020 low on TP-Link’s dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb at $14, and more right here.

TP-Link Kasa Camera System features:

Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD video and night vision up to 25 ft make sure you never miss a thing. 130° wide angle lens let you see more without the need for respositioning. Give you the freedom to take the camera anywhere you want. From the indoors to the outdoors, not be tied down by pesky wires anymore.

