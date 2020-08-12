Garmin’s vívomove Luxe Smartwatch packs 14-day battery at $383.50 (Save $117)

- Aug. 12th 2020 4:22 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin vívomove Luxe Hybrid Smartwatch for $383.30 shipped. Down from $500, like you’ll still pay at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you just prefer the look of a more traditional timepiece, or would rather not have to refuel your wearable every day, this hybrid smartwatch is worth a closer look. It boasts up to 14-day battery life and a stainless steel design with built-in displays that showcase fitness data, incoming texts, and more. Over 570 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Double down on the exercise-monitoring capabilities of the lead deal by going with the Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker for $96 at Amazon. This one trades in the watch design for a more slimmed down offering that’s ready to help you hit fitness goals and more.

For a more traditional smartwatch, right now we’re still tracking a 38% discount on TicWatch’s Wear OS-powered S2 Smartwatch. Currently, it has been marked down to $112.50, marking one of the best prices to date. Find even more deals in our fitness tracker guide.

Garmin vívomove Luxe Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Elegant hybrid smartwatch with a sophisticated analog look and advanced smart features including dual AMOLED color touchscreen displays that are only visible when you need them. Features domed sapphire crystal lens and stainless steel watch case; choose from Italian leather or Milanese straps. Stay connected with smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more.

