Are you a Harry Potter fan? H&M has a new Harry Potter Collection for this fall that’s full of magical items for your little ones. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you will love all of the Hogwarts and fun details that are displayed in each piece. The entire collection is perfect for school-bound children, with lots of layers, denim, and accessories that are perfect for the playground. Prices in the Harry Potter x H&M collection start at just $7 and go up to $30. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks, and be sure to check out our Nordstrom Back to School Guide here.

“We’re absolutely thrilled about this Harry Potter collection – the magic of the stories is truly universal and continues to inspire so many kids (and adults!) today,” Sofia Löfstedt, Head of Design Kidswear at H&M said. “Revolving around Hogwarts, we wanted to convey with this collection the joy and excitement of the Wizarding World and also add fun touches such as some athletic-style graphics, illustrations of Hedwig the owl and gold embellishments. Created for Harry Potter fans all over the world, this collection will certainly delight,” she added.

Harry Potter x H&M Apparel

One of our favorite options from the Harry Potter x H&M line is the Metallic-Print Hoodie that can be worn by boys or girls alike. This classic, long-sleeved sweatshirt hoodie features a shimmering, gold-colored Hogwarts emblem printed at front and green stripes on the sleeve. It has a varsity style and can easily be layered during cool weather. Plus, it’s priced at just $25.

For girls, an adorable option is the Gold-colored-print Dress. It’s priced at $20 and has a sweatshirt upper with a tule-like skirt. It’s a casual and girly piece that’s perfect for everyday wear. Pair the dress with her favorite sneakers, and the whole look is finished.

Harry Potter Accessories

When the temperatures drop this fall and winter be sure to grab your Hogwarts Hat and Scarf. This is a fun way to show your Harry Potter gear, and the hat and scarf have logos for a fashionable touch. Best of all, it’s priced at just $20.

If you’re looking for a gift idea for a Harry Potter fan, the 5-Pack Graphic-detail Socks are a great option. They’re priced at just $13 and feature all of the Hogwarts teams. These socks are great to pair with sneakers or boots alike and are infused with stretch for added comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!