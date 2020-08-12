Home Depot outdoor grill and tool sale takes up to 45% off everyday essentials

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 45% off various grills and outdoor tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle for $288.88. That’s down $52 from the original price and the best we can find by $30 or so. This collapsible low-profile grill offers stainless-steel burners totalling an output over 48,000-BTU along with a griddle design. Electronic ignition offers a reliable start and you’ll get 584-square inches of cooktop here. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here for more or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the Lifesmart Pellet Grill and Smoker for $449.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $550 here. Drop the price from going rates of other brands and score this Lifesmart model at a significant discount. It offers 760-square inches of cooktop and a digital meat probe for accurate temperatures. Rated 4/5 stars.

Swing by this landing page to check out the rest of today’s top deals at Home Depot. Meanwhile, be sure to check out our BBQ upgrade guide for all of the best accessories and add-ons to take your summer dinner to the next level.

Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle features:

Grill or griddle, that won’t be a problem anymore. Royal Gourmet® GD401 Premium 4-Burner Folding Gas Grill and Griddle delivers 2-in-1 feature. With the user-friendly design, the assembly work is minimized and can be done in 15 minutes. The combo provides a total of 584 sq. inches cooking area. Featuring four powerful burners, the combo delivers 48,000 BTUs output in total. The automatic ignition system offers fast and even heating.

