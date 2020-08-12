HomeKit control highlights this 2-pack of Wemo Smart Light Switches for $55

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches with HomeKit support for $54.99. Also at Best Buy. Today’s deal is a $35 savings from the original price and down $15 or more off the regular going rate. Wemo Smart Light Switch delivers compatibility with HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling scheduling and voice control. Going for a 2-pack today is a great way to start a smart home centered around any modern virtual assistant. Automatic scheduling offers another level of control, which will also help cut down on any wasted energy costs that may occur if you find that your lights are frequently left on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to jump in full force with a smart home setup, consider going with an outlet timer instead. This popular option is $9 and has excellent ratings from over 2,800 reviewers. These simple outlet plugs are ideal for saving energy. Just create a schedule for your lights or fans and you’ll automatically cut down on potential losses.

While we’re on the subject of smart home deals, did you catch this morning’s Eve Button sale? Like the lead deal above, it also features HomeKit integration, making it a great way to expand your setup at a notable discount. For more smart home deals, make sure you slide over to our constantly-updating guide.

Wemo Smart Light Switch features:

Get smart about lighting with this two-pack of Wemo smart light switches. The Wemo app offers remote operation via smartphones and makes it easy to set lighting on schedules or timers. Compatible with popular virtual assistants, these Wemo smart light switches offer convenient hands-free operation without a smart hub.

