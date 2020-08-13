Amazon’s Fire Kids lineup drops to as little as $80 for a limited time

Amazon’s Fire Kids tablet lineup is on sale today headlined by the 7-inch model from $79.99. Regularly $100, today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve seen in recent months. You can also score the 8-inch model from $89.99, which is $50 off the usual going rate. Meanwhile, the largest 10-inch version is down to $149.99 from the typical $200 price tag. Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets differ from the standard version in a handful of ways, most notably is the child-friendly design that’s made to take a beating with a 2-year warranty on-board. You’ll also receive a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited that delivers “access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Perhaps the included case doesn’t fit your (or your child’s) needs. Consider going with this alternative to make the most of your savings and grab this handled case instead. It’s available in various colors and also has a built-in stand, so that makes it easy to set up your kid with this tablet just about anywhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for the standard Fire tablet? You’re in luck. Amazon is currently discounting the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 lineup currently from $60. This includes the HD 8 Plus at $80, which is down from the usual $110 price tag. We have all the details on this page.

Amazon Fire Kids Tablet features:

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service. Amazon FreeTime parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.

