Citizen’s Eco-Drive Steel Aviator Watch plummets to $142 (Reg. $295), more

Today we’ve spotted Timex, Citizen, and Skagen watches up to 50% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Aviator Watch for $142.20 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $153 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This watch is armed with a vintage style that’s bound to pop. It straps on using a genuine brown leather strap and inside its stainless steel case you’ll find a dark blue dial. It’s powered using Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology, which repurposes light so you never need a battery. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

While the options above are great, there’s a chance they may not be the style you’re after. If that’s the case, be sure to scope out yesterday’s Citizen, Fossil, and Timex watch discounts. There you’ll find Amazon deals that are up to 55% off, making it notable and worth a peek.

Oh, and don’t forget that a variety of Withings Smartwatches are on sale and priced from $56. Some have returned to 2020 lows, so peek at every discount.

Citizen Eco-Drive Steel Aviator Watch features:

Vintage style watch with brown leather strap

Blue dial and stainless steel case

World time in 26 time zones, Perpetual Calendar, anti-shock and date display

Uses Eco-Drive Technology – powered by any light and never needs a battery

5-year limited manufacturer’s , with an additional 1-year upon registering your watch with Citizen

