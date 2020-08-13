Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch hits $160 (Save 20%), more from $56

Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $159.95 shipped in black. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the best we’ve seen in months, and comes within $20 of the 2020 low. Pairing the design of a more classic timepiece with smartphone integration, you’ll enjoy heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25-days of battery life, and water resistance up to 50-meters. There’s of course the usual notification relay from your handset alongside a roster of health tracking features like V02 max estimation. Over 1,600 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Update: Amazon is now offering the Withings Move Fitness Tracker for $55.95. Down from $70, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. This hybrid smartwatch packs up to 18-months of battery life, tracks various fitness stats, and more. With over 405 customers having left a review, 55% have agreed upon a 4+ star rating.

Also on sale today at Amazon, the Withings Steel Smartwatch has dropped to $143.95. Down from $180, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the second-best discount this year. This wearable trades in the sport stylings of the lead deal for a more streamlined design. Rated 4/5 stars from 2,400 customers.

Complete your new fitness tracking kit by scoring the discounted Withings Body+ Smart Scale. This HealthKit-enabled offering is down to $83 right now from the usual $100 price tag and a great addition to either of the aforementioned wearables.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

