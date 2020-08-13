CRAFTSMAN’s 22-Oz. Steel Hammer is built to last a lifetime: $22 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 22-ounce Steel Hammer for $21.98 shipped. That’s around 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This heavy-duty hammer is comprised of a single steel piece to promote “long life and added durability.” An ergonomic grip along the bottom reduces vibration while also making it comfortable to use. It boasts a milled face which helps it to grip nail heads throughout each strike. CRAFTSMAN backs this hammer with a full lifetime warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Speaking of tools, did you see the deal we spotted on Kershaw’s 8-in-1 Compact Multitool? It’s currently priced under $7 and within a mere $0.35 of its all-time low. Owners will score a bottle opener, wire scraper, pry bar, three hex drives, alongside flathead and Philips screwdriver tips.

Keep on deal hunting when you peruse our roundup of DEWALT, WORX, and CRAFTSMAN discounts. There you’ll discover options priced from $17, allowing any budget to get in on the fun. Options range from a bit set to a wheelbarrow, providing a variety of options worth looking into.

CRAFTSMAN 22-ounce Steel Hammer features:

One piece steel forging for long life and added durability

Vibration reduction ergonomic grip for end user comfort and added performance

Milled face to grip nail head during striking

Magnetic nail starter for hands free nail setting and added reach

Full Lifetime Warranty, refer to “Warranty & Support” section below for full details

