We are now ready to collect all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Yesterday’s headliners, the Railways puzzler and the iOS version of Space Invaders, are still live down below, but it’s now time for all of today’s fresh new price drops. Along with one of the best baseball games on the platform, we also have great deals available on Golf Peaks, The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, Notebooks: Write and Organize, Taskmator – TaskPaper Client, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app price drops.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 20: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flowing 2 ~ Sleep Sounds Relax: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks: Write and Organize: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Notebooks: Write and Organize: $18 (Reg. $36)

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI Switch $15, MGS V Definitive $5, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: FileCalendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Implosion – Never Lose Hope: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Word Tiles by CleverMedia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

More on Golf Peaks :

Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete…Unique card-based movement system…Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere…Zero understanding of golf required!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!