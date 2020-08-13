Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI Switch $15, MGS V Definitive $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on the eShop where it is currently marked down to $30, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It is currently selling for $60 at Best Buy as well. We have seen it at this price on Amazon a number of times now, but it has been going in and out of stock at today’s particularly low price. This version includes the main game as well as a host of extras including various DLC scenario and civilization packs. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including the Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, Metro: Last Light Redux, Metro 2033 Redux, Resident Evil 3, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, DOOM (2016), Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New eShop digital game sale starting from $2.50
- Phase 2 PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $5 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Metro: Last Light Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro 2033 Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- DOOM (2016) $6 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC packs FREE on PSN
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $39 (Reg. $50)
- Trials of Mana $32 (Reg. $42)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Forza Horizon 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Or Ultimate Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 20 Standard Edition $10 (Reg. $30)
- Hasbro Game Night Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon up to 25% off video games from $16
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath $30 (Reg. $50)
- Plus Kombat Pack
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dreams $20 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 from $19 (Reg. up to $30)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Legends Ultimate Arcade launches August 31 with 300 games, Wi-Fi, more
How to access the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Warehouse demo this Friday
Full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games releases this year
Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021
New Last of Us II update brings Grounded mode, permadeath, 8-bit visuals, more
Leaked images show white Xbox Series X controller + confirms Series S
Apex Legends Season 6 lands August 18 with new legend, weapon, more
Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on Nintendo Switch with added missions and more
