Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI Switch $15, MGS V Definitive $5, more

- Aug. 13th 2020 9:34 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on the eShop where it is currently marked down to $30, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It is currently selling for $60 at Best Buy as well. We have seen it at this price on Amazon a number of times now, but it has been going in and out of stock at today’s particularly low price. This version includes the main game as well as a host of extras including various DLC scenario and civilization packs. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including the Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, Metro: Last Light Redux, Metro 2033 Redux, Resident Evil 3, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, DOOM (2016), Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and much more. 

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Legends Ultimate Arcade launches August 31 with 300 games, Wi-Fi, more

How to access the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Warehouse demo this Friday

Full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games releases this year

Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021

New Last of Us II update brings Grounded mode, permadeath, 8-bit visuals, more

Leaked images show white Xbox Series X controller + confirms Series S

Apex Legends Season 6 lands August 18 with new legend, weapon, more

Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on Nintendo Switch with added missions and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard