Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI Switch $15, MGS V Definitive $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on the eShop where it is currently marked down to $30, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It is currently selling for $60 at Best Buy as well. We have seen it at this price on Amazon a number of times now, but it has been going in and out of stock at today’s particularly low price. This version includes the main game as well as a host of extras including various DLC scenario and civilization packs. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including the Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, Metro: Last Light Redux, Metro 2033 Redux, Resident Evil 3, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, DOOM (2016), Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

