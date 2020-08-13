Now that your wardrobe will soon be transitioning into fall, it’s time to update your sneakers. A great pair of casual sneakers is essential in any man’s wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a leather, knit, or mesh style, we’ve got an option for you. Plus, we’ve included top brands from adidas, Converse, Cole Haan, and Steve Madden. So be sure to hit the jump to find all of our top picks and check out our guide to the Lululemon Fall Collection that offers everyday pieces from $15.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers

A timeless and classic option you can wear now and into fall are the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Casual Sneakers. These shoes look perfect with t-shirts and jeans but also can be worn with joggers and shorts too. You can choose from a fresh white or black coloring and the slip-on style makes it a breeze to head out the door. They’re priced at $50 and rated 4.7/5 stars with over 400 reviews.

adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Another style of sneaker that’s a must-have for this fall is the adidas Stan Smith Sneaker. This style is a casual sneaker that will pair with almost anything in your wardrobe. Its all-white coloring is very versatile and it has a cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. This is an adidas best-selling sneaker, priced from $48, and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars with over 7,800 reviews.

However, if you’re looking for an even less expensive option, ALDO’s Kedeasen White Leather Sneakers are a similar choice and priced at just $35. These shoes are cushioned for comfort, come in three color options, and can easily be styled for everyday wear.

Cole Haan Grand Plus Essex Sneakers

If you’re looking for a knit option, the Cole Haan Grand Plus Essex Sneaker is a wonderful choice and you can choose from either gray or navy. It’s priced right under $60 and they can easily be dressed up or down. This style is also great to wear right now with its breathable fabric and they’re lightweight. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Cole Haan customers.

Steve Madden Instax Sneakers

Finally, Steve Madden’s Instax Sneakers are a must-have for this fall. They’re priced from just $35 and can be effortlessly styled. They also have a unique rigid outsole that promotes traction and the slip-on design makes getting ready a breeze. If you’re heading back to school, this style would be perfect for you. You can find this style at DSW and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars with over 120 reviews.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!