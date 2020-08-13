Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic keyboard bundle drops to $92.50 (Save 28%)

- Aug. 13th 2020 2:04 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse for $92.40 shipped. Also at Best Buy and direct from Microsoft. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen in months, and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020. Microsoft’s Sculpt keyboard delivers an ergonomic design complete with wireless form-factor that’ll pair with your machine thanks to a 2.4Ghz USB receiver. Also included here is a matching wireless mouse and number pad, which round out your workstation. Over 2,400 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Ditch the full workstation bundle from Microsoft to upgrade your setup with just an ergonomic keyboard to save some cash. The Kensington Pro Fit will only set you back $46 at Amazon, and delivers an overall similar design that’s geared towards more comfortable typing. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 345 customers. 

Or if you’re looking to upgrade the typing experience on your iPad Pro, Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard is on sale right now. Having dropped to a new Amazon all-time low, this accessory is down to $279.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic keyboard bundle:

The Sculpt Mobile Mouse is designed for navigating Windows with ease, whether in the office or on the go. The Windows button provides quick access to the Start Screen in Windows 8 and Windows 10, and its four-way scroll wheel allows for easy navigating up, down, left, or right. Its compact design is ideal for portability and suitable for use with either hand. And with BlueTrack Technology, it works on virtually any surface, making it the ideal device for traveling.

