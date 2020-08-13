Nerf blasters fall as low as $5 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve found a few Nerf blasters discounted as low as $5. Our favorite is the Microshots Overwatch Torbjörn for $5.07 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is within $0.58 of the lowest price we have tracked. This blaster paves the way for you to showcase your enthusiasm for Torbjörn from Overwatch. It features a compact design that makes it easy to stow at your desk. Two darts are bundled with this blaster. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Nerf blasters on sale.

More Nerf blasters on sale:

Speaking of Nerf, did you see its Halo-inspired MA40 blasters are now available for pre-order? We first got wind of Halo blasters back in February, but it took until now for one to get an official listing. With Halo Infinite having been delayed until 2021, nabbing one of these may be the best way to outsource some of that disappointment.

Nerf Microshots Overwatch Torbjorn features:

Mini blaster captures the style of Overwatch character torbjorn

Part of the collectible microshots series

Fires 1 dart at a time

Includes 2 darts with special deco

