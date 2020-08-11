Developer 343 Industries has announced a major Halo Infinite delay. Just as excitement for the next generation of gaming has begun to ramp up, the Xbox Series X release lineup is taking a big-time hit and will have to launch without its flagship shooter. 343 Industries took to Twitter this afternoon to issue an official statement to its fan base regarding the disappointing news. While this just gives the team more time to make the game even better, it’s a tough pill to swallow nonetheless. Head below for more details.

Halo Infinite delay

Halo Infinite headlined the much anticipated Xbox Series X gameplay showcase last month just before confirming free-to-play multiplayer, and other additions to the online suite. But it looks like 343 Industries is going to need more time than it thought, as the game has been officially pushed into next year, forcing it out of the Xbox Series X launch window.

In an official statement on Twitter, 343’s studio head, Chris Lee, cited a number of reasons for the delay including COVID-19:

The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

The statement essentially points at “multiple factors” including COVID-19-related issues. It’s hard to say if this delay was specifically kept quiet during last month’s showcase so as to not get in the way of Series X excitement. While the game’s showing was mostly a positive one, many fans were not happy with its not-quite next-gen looking graphics. We can’t say for sure whether these complaints factored in to the Halo Infinite delay here, but 343 Industries did directly address them in a blog post at the tail end of July. But either way, Halo Infinite will not be a Xbox Series X launch title:

We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.

Halo Infinite has now been delayed until 2021.

9to5Toy’s Take

While the official Halo Infinite delay certainly puts a damper on the Xbox Series X launch later this year, Microsoft stated today that 50 new games optimized for Xbox Series X are planned to launch this year as well as an additional 40 previously released titles ported for to new flagship console. Halo Infinite or not, Xbox Series X is coming hard and fast at this point as Microsoft has now confirmed the November launch window just after the leaked white controller all but confirmed the imminent release of a more affordable Xbox Series S.

Here’s everything you need to know about Xbox Series X, the latest updates on previous/current-generation consoles, and additional details on Xbox Series S Lockhart.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!