Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light has sunrise simulation for $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Alarm Clock for $39.95 shipped. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the 2020 low. This wake-up alarm lock from Philips doubles as a therapy lamp and helps get you out of bed with sunrise-simulating lighting effects. There are ten brightness settings, and it’s touted as helping improve sleep aongside energy and overall well-being. Over 3,200 customers have left as 4.1/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

Bring that same sunrise simulation into your smart home and make out for less than the featured deal. Over at Amazon you can grab a LIFX A19 Mini Day and Dusk light bulb for $28, allowing you to have your lights automatically come on in the morning and dim at night. HomeKit integration makes these bulbs a great pick for Siri users, as well.

Or if you’re looking for a nightstand upgrade to help you get to sleep, we’re still tracking a pair of discounts on the higher-end Philips SmartSeep lamps. Right now, they’re down to 2020 lows starting at $155, with a smartphone-enabled version bringing temperature, noise, and light tracking into the mix for sleep quality suggestions.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light features:

Inspired by the naturally brightening light of the sunrise, the Philips HF3500 Wake-up Light gradually increases in brightness over a 30-minute period before your wakeup time, growing more intense until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing and increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally and comfortably. By the time light has filled the room, a gentle beep completes the wakeup experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.

