Bring 400GB of fast SanDisk Extreme microSDXC storage with you for $57

- Aug. 13th 2020 9:00 am ET

$57
0

Amazon offers the SanDisk 400GB Extreme microSDXC Card for $56.99. You’ll also find this deal over at B&H. Today’s offer is down from the usual $75 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards deliver read and write speeds up to 160MB/s. With a large 400GB capacity and those transfer speeds, this is an easy buy for content creators regularly working with high-resolution files. It’s a suitable companion for a range of products, including cameras, select Android smartphones, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 47,000 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader with support for microSD and more. It’s wise to have one of these around as an easy way to quickly transfer your data and more. And at $13, it fits in well with today’s savings, making it an even better way to round out your content creation setup.

While we’re on the subject of storage, for a more robust portable option consider picking up the Samsung T7 Touch 2TB portable solid-state drive at $330. Regularly up to $400, this model delivers integrated touch security features and blazing-fast transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s. Check out all of the details in our coverage this morning.

SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card features:

  • Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.
  • Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.
  • 4K UHD and Full HD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30).

