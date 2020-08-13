Score the HealthKit-enabled Withings Body+ Smart Scale for $83 (Reg. $100)

- Aug. 13th 2020 9:05 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Body+ Smart Scale for $83.17 shipped. Down from the usual $100 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 17% in savings, comes within $4 of our previous mention, and is the third-best we’ve seen this year. This Withings body composition scale not only allows you to track weight, but a whole host of other stats including body fat, muscle mass, water percentage, and more. Everything can be transferred to Apple Health thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as other fitness ecosystems, and a built-in display showcases info in real time so you won’t always have to pull out a phone to see progress. Over 5,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditch the more robust array of monitored attributes found in the lead deal and go with the more affordable Wyze Scale for $29 at Amazon to save some extra cash. This model ditches the built-in Wi-Fi too, but will still sync data to Apple Health over Bluetooth. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

Grabbing a new fitness tracker is a great way to round out your new exercise kit, especially if you’re looking to get more insight out of workouts. We’re currently tracking a $117 discount on Garmin’s vívomove Luxe Smartwatch, which delivers all of the usual fitness features alongside 14-day battery life at $383. Then go check out all of these on-going home fitness deals from $12 right here.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale features:

Track your weight and body composition with this Withings Body Smart Wi-Fi scale. Its position-control technology provides accurate weight and BMI measurements, and it sends health stats to your smartphone via the Health Mate app. This multiuser Withings Body Wi-Fi scale records and monitors data of up to eight individuals to keep the whole family on track.

