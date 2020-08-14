Harvest herbs and veggies with a Click & Grow Smart Garden at $70 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Click & Grow 3-Pod Smart Garden for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and usually fetching that much or more over at Amazon, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This unit contains everything you need to grow delicious herbs and veggies from the comfort of your own home. You simply drop in the included basil plant pods, fill the water reservoir, and let the self-watering Click and Grow system do the rest. Everything is GMO-, pesticide-, and herbicide-free, and there is a wide selection of additional crop types to choose from when you’re done with the basil. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

As mentioned above, you can use any of the Click & Grow plant pod packs with your new indoor garden. Starting from just under $10 each, you can score a wide range of 3-pack pod bundles at Amazon including everything from mini tomatoes and cilantro to dill, chives, and much more.

But if you’re more focused on your outdoor space right now, be sure to head over to Amazon’s backyard furniture sale from $21 and check out this deal on Blink’s outdoor XT2 smart security cameras starting at $65. Then head over to our Green Deals hub and home goods deal guide for even more.

More on the Click & Grow 3-Pod Smart Garden:

Harvest fresh veggies from your house with this Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 indoor gardening kit. The LED grow lights offer energy efficiency to enable continuous plant growth, and the Smart-soil technology accelerates growth while maintaining quality. This Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 indoor gardening kit features an easy-to-use design to get your herbs sprouting in no time, and the lightweight construction offers portability.

