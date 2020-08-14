Save 25% on Blink’s outdoor XT2 smart security cameras starting at $65

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Blink XT2 Smart Security Systems headlined by the 2-camera starter kit for $134.99 shipped. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Blink’s XT2 features 2-years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration, and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design to ensure you can keep an eye on package deliveries and other outdoor happenings. Plus, with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year in the past. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 38,000 customers. Head below for more Blink discounts starting at $65.

Other notable Blink XT2 deals at Amazon:

For more ways to upgrade your smart home’s security, right now Anker’s 5-piece Smart Security System has dropped to its lowest price yet at $125. That’s alongside a $65 discount on Eufy’s fingerprint smart lock, which is down to $185. Find all of that and more in our smart home guide.

Blink XT2 2-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

Monitor your property with this Amazon Blink two-camera system. The durable construction supports indoor and outdoor use, while the customizable motion detection helps reduce false alarms. Wi-Fi compatibility and live-view recording offer convenient viewing using an iOS or Android device. This Amazon Blink two-camera system has a 110-degree viewing angle and supports 720p and 1080p video for a clear image.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!