DEWALT’s 6-inch Grinder falls to new Amazon low of $130 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 6-inch Grinder (DWE46144N) for $129.98 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by about a week. Also available at Home Depot. That’s $43 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $35. If your shop is currently in need of a grinder, this 6-inch offering from DEWALT is here to save the day. It boasts a 13-amp motor that paves the way for 9,000 spins per minute. Thanks to a built-in ejection system, chances of tool damage that could occur due to dust and debris build-up is significantly lessened. There’s even overload protection which can automatically shut the tool off before it has the ability to overheat. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Update 8/14 @ 2:31 PM: JUEMEL (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3/8-inch Electric Ratchet for $56.24 shipped with the code 20FEHFIZ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $75, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to peek at yesterday’s CRAFTSMAN’s 22-ounce Steel Hammer deal. It’s still live and available for purchase at an Amazon low of $22. This hammer is comprised of a single steel piece to promote “long life and added durability.” Its face is milled, allowing it to grip nail heads throughout each strike.

Need a watch that’s jobsite-ready? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Casio’s new heavy-duty G-SHOCK watches. There are three colorways in the GA900 series which include orange, yellow, and black. Four visible screws along the front secure its tough face while also giving each unit a rugged look. See photos and read all about this release right here.

DEWALT 6-inch Grinder (DWE46144N) features:

13 amp motor / 9,000 RPM

E-clutch activates when a pinch/stall is detected, shutting down the motor

Dust ejection system technology to protect the tool from damaging dust and debris

Power-off advanced overload protection which shuts off the tool before over-heating

Paddle switch (no lock) – adjustable cutoff guard

