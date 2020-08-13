Heavy-duty G-SHOCK watches debut with industrial design, 10-sided bezel, more

- Aug. 13th 2020 4:11 pm ET

Despite the fact that 2020 has been a bumpy ride, this hasn’t held Casio back from releasing a multitude of new and notable G-SHOCK watches. The latest lineup has been given the model number of GA900 and sports a tough, industrial design that looks as though it’ll be right at home with other G-SHOCK timepieces. There are three heavy-duty G-SHOCK watches in GA900 series, each of which sports a 10-sided bezel that “resembles the shape of a nut.” Four visible screws on the front secure it in place and give it a rugged look. Continue reading to learn more.

Heavy-duty G-SHOCK watches convey toughness with nut-shaped design

Casio’s upcoming watches not only look rugged, but are also built with durability in mind. Each model boasts water-resistance in depths of up to 200 meters, handily surpassing common limits found in many other watches.

The latest G-SHOCK watches embrace the notion of interchangeable bands, a move that’s inline with other popular wearables. None of the new colorways are bright, helping keep the bright white NASA G-SHOCK in a league of its own. The GA900 lineup has a black and yellow style that in some regards mimics what we saw in its recently debuted stopwatch.

Unlike G-SHOCK FROGMAN and Move, the new GA900 series bypasses solar power and instead relies on a replaceable coin cell battery. While it’s likely to be perceived as a letdown, Casio estimates each battery will last roughly seven years, which should be long enough to prevent it from becoming a nuisance to wearers.

Pricing and availability

There are three variants in Casio’s new G-SHOCK GA900 watch lineup available in three colors. Options include orange, yellow, and black. Pricing is $130 for each. All models are slated for an August or September release, with no specific launch date currently provided. Pre-orders can be placed here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Casio’s G-SHOCK lineup is not for everyone. Some might even consider it to be the Jeep Wrangler of watches. It’s a tough and utilitarian look that’s made to withstand situations where others may falter.

Whether you like or hate them, there’s no denying these stand on their own in a market that’s filled with fanciful styles. This arguably is what makes the brand addictive to some, given each has a unique appearance. At the very least, the latest heavy-duty G-SHOCK watches stay true to form, making them a slam dunk for fans of the lineup.

