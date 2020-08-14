iPhone 8 Plus drops to $100 when you select a Cricket Wireless plan

Cricket Wireless offers iPhone 8 Plus 64GB in Space Gray for $99.99 shipped. Simply port over your number to Cricket Wireless to lock-in the price. You will need to choose a pre-paid plan at checkout, as well. This model originally sold for $799 or more with today’s deal coming in at $50 less than our previous mention. Apple is currently charging $379 for a refurbished model when in-stock.

iPhone 8 Plus offers a 5.5-inch Retina HD display with True Tone support. 12MP dual cameras offer Portrait Mode and are backed by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip. Touch ID and support for wireless charging round out the list of notable features here. While not the latest iPhone, there’s still a lot to like here and it’s solid option for those amongst us that don’t require Apple’s newest handset.

Make the most of your savings today and grab MoKo’s iPhone 8 Plus clear case for $10. Its streamlined design won’t add too much bulk to your new device while still showing off your color of choice. Button and port cutouts round out the list of notable features here. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,700 reviewers.

iPhone 8 Plus features:

128GB

iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video

5.5-inch Retina HD display

