Apple’s new Retina 5K iMacs fall to Amazon all-time lows at up to $109 off

Expercom (An authorized Apple seller) via Amazon is currently taking up to $109 off Apple’s all-new 2020 Retina 5K 27-inch iMac headlined by the 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB model for $1,699.93 shipped. Typically you’d pay $1,799 for this just-released machine, with today’s offer saving you $99, marking the first price cut at Amazon, and beating our previous mention by $6. This is also the best price to date. Apple’s new Retina 5K iMac delivers a 27-inch display and comes powered by 10th Gen. Intel CPUs with an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card. This model is outfitted with 8GB of RAM and boasts a 256GB solid-state drive. Alongside two Thunderbolt 3 ports, there’s also four USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Ideal for being ready for the upcoming online school semester, web browsing, content creation, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for additional details. Then head below the fold for even more.

If the featured specs aren’t exactly what you’re looking for in a desktop upgrade, Expercom’s Amazon storefront is also discounting other configurations. With up to $109 off the going rate, these deals are are still some of the very first discounts to date on Apple’s most recent iMacs. Shop all of the deals right here.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find even more in the way of savings on Mac, iPad, and more. Right now, you’ll be able to save up to $779 on the previous-generation iPad Pro bundles alongside Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at $350 off, and more.

Apple 2020 iMac features:

Take your creative ideas from conception to completion with the 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display from Apple. Intuitive and packed with powerful tools, you’ll be able to take your ideas to the next level, and the 27″ display will further elevate your experience, alongside an improved processor, graphics, memory and storage, and enhanced audio and video capabilities.

