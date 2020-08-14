AT&T users can score the iPhone XS for just $1 per month (Save $870)

- Aug. 14th 2020 4:52 pm ET

$30
0

AT&T is currently offering customers the Apple iPhone XS 64GB for just $1 per month for 30-months when you activate a new line or start an account with them. Note: Activation fees may apply. This device has to be on a plan of at least $75 per month to qualify for the discount. For comparison, this phone sold for $999 new and goes for $699 refurbished at Apple right now. In total, you’ll save $870 over its retail price and pay just $30 total for the phone. The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with OLED HDR support, the A12 Bionic chip, and packs a dual 12 and 7MP camera setup. Face ID and Qi wireless charging are also available, delivering a well-rounded experience. Get a closer look in our review and then head below for more.

With your immense savings from today’s lead deal, why not pick up a few products to keep your new investment safe? We recommend this clear case for just $7 Prime shipped. Also, be sure to grab a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors at $6.50 Prime shipped as well.

Not on AT&T? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got other great deals for you to take advantage of. The iPhone 8 Plus is on sale for Cricket users at just $100 shipped right now. Plus, the iPhone XS Max 256GB is down to $800 shipped, saving you $349 from its regular price.

iPhone XS features:

  • 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR
  • IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
  • 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
  • Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
iPhone

iPhone
AT&T

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide