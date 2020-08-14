AT&T users can score the iPhone XS for just $1 per month (Save $870)

AT&T is currently offering customers the Apple iPhone XS 64GB for just $1 per month for 30-months when you activate a new line or start an account with them. Note: Activation fees may apply. This device has to be on a plan of at least $75 per month to qualify for the discount. For comparison, this phone sold for $999 new and goes for $699 refurbished at Apple right now. In total, you’ll save $870 over its retail price and pay just $30 total for the phone. The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with OLED HDR support, the A12 Bionic chip, and packs a dual 12 and 7MP camera setup. Face ID and Qi wireless charging are also available, delivering a well-rounded experience. Get a closer look in our review and then head below for more.
With your immense savings from today’s lead deal, why not pick up a few products to keep your new investment safe? We recommend this clear case for just $7 Prime shipped. Also, be sure to grab a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors at $6.50 Prime shipped as well.
Not on AT&T? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got other great deals for you to take advantage of. The iPhone 8 Plus is on sale for Cricket users at just $100 shipped right now. Plus, the iPhone XS Max 256GB is down to $800 shipped, saving you $349 from its regular price.
iPhone XS features:
- 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR
- IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
- Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers
