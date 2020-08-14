AT&T users can score the iPhone XS for just $1 per month (Save $870)

AT&T is currently offering customers the Apple iPhone XS 64GB for just $1 per month for 30-months when you activate a new line or start an account with them. Note: Activation fees may apply. This device has to be on a plan of at least $75 per month to qualify for the discount. For comparison, this phone sold for $999 new and goes for $699 refurbished at Apple right now. In total, you’ll save $870 over its retail price and pay just $30 total for the phone. The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with OLED HDR support, the A12 Bionic chip, and packs a dual 12 and 7MP camera setup. Face ID and Qi wireless charging are also available, delivering a well-rounded experience. Get a closer look in our review and then head below for more.

With your immense savings from today’s lead deal, why not pick up a few products to keep your new investment safe? We recommend this clear case for just $7 Prime shipped. Also, be sure to grab a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors at $6.50 Prime shipped as well.

Not on AT&T? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got other great deals for you to take advantage of. The iPhone 8 Plus is on sale for Cricket users at just $100 shipped right now. Plus, the iPhone XS Max 256GB is down to $800 shipped, saving you $349 from its regular price.

iPhone XS features:

5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

