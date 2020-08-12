Save $349 on Apple’s unlocked iPhone XS Max 256GB at $800

Woot currently offers Apple’s unlocked iPhone XS Max 256GB in Space Gray for $799.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will set you back $6 otherwise. Having originally fetched $1,149, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and matches our previous mention from June for one of the best to date. By comparison, Apple will sell you a refurbished version for $929 right now. For those who don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple, there’s still plenty to like about iPhone XS Max. It delivers a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with OLED HDR support, is powered by an A12 Bionic chip, and will receive software updates well into the future. There’s also FaceID and wireless charging, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. Get a closer look in our review and then head below for more.

A great way to put your savings from today’s deal to use would be grabbing Spigen’s Tough Armor Case for $17 at Amazon. This cover will wrap your iPhone XS Max in two layers of impact-resistant material, alongside a form-fitting design. There’s also a built-in kickstand for propping up the device while watching videos.

Then go swing by our Apple guide for even more discounts today. There you’ll find certified refurbished AirPods Pro for $195, as well as a $350 discount on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and more.

iPhone XS Max features:

iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!