JBL Xtreme Bluetooth Speaker is a perfect outdoor companion at $120, today only

Today only, B&H offers the JBL Xtreme Bluetooth Speaker in various colors for $119.95 shipped. Originally $250, we’ve seen it trend around $170 lately. Today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $20. JBL’s Xtreme speaker delivers power and a splashproof design, making it perfect for parties. You can count on the 15-hours worth of battery life and dual USB ports for charging up devices. Plus, you can wirelessly connect up to three different devices at once. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more affordable offering, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $20. You’ll miss out on the sleek design featured above and battery life tops out at 14-hours, but there is still enough features here to suffice on a smaller budget. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

JBL Xtreme features:

  • Hear the bass, feel the bass, see the bass. Dual external passive radiators demonstrate just how powerful your speakers are
  • Splashproof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even clean it with running tap water. Just don’t submerge it
  • Take Crystal clear calls from your speaker with the touch of a button thanks to the noise and Echo cancelling speakerphone

