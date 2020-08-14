JBL Xtreme Bluetooth Speaker is a perfect outdoor companion at $120, today only

Today only, B&H offers the JBL Xtreme Bluetooth Speaker in various colors for $119.95 shipped. Originally $250, we’ve seen it trend around $170 lately. Today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $20. JBL’s Xtreme speaker delivers power and a splashproof design, making it perfect for parties. You can count on the 15-hours worth of battery life and dual USB ports for charging up devices. Plus, you can wirelessly connect up to three different devices at once. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more affordable offering, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $20. You’ll miss out on the sleek design featured above and battery life tops out at 14-hours, but there is still enough features here to suffice on a smaller budget. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Swing by our daily smartphone accessories roundup and guide for all of the latest deals to take your iPhone or Android experience to the next level. The most recent Anker sale is also littered with notable deals for both ecosystems, as well.

JBL Xtreme features:

Hear the bass, feel the bass, see the bass. Dual external passive radiators demonstrate just how powerful your speakers are

Splashproof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even clean it with running tap water. Just don’t submerge it

Take Crystal clear calls from your speaker with the touch of a button thanks to the noise and Echo cancelling speakerphone

