Anker’s latest sale discounts new PowerExtend USB-C strip to $50, speakers, more

Following Anker’s big Back to School sale on Monday, the popular accessory maker is back with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon. Headlining is the PowerExtend USB-C Power Strip for $49.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $70, like when we featured it in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys, today’s deal represents one of the first few price drops we’ve tracked so far. This power strip offers a compact and forward-facing design that includes three outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds from the former and 45W on the latter. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Make sure you dive into the rest of Anker’s sale from Monday for additional deals on top-rated accessories for back to school season. Our daily smartphone accessories roundup and guide is also your home to all of the best battery, case, and cable price drops for your iPhone or Android device.

Anker PowerExtend features:

Charge at High Speed: A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger.

Clutter-Free Charging: With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

Superior Safety: Equipped with a wide range of safety features including surge protection, overload protection, a fire-resistant casing, and more to keep you and your devices completely safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!