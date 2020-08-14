Bring LG’s 32-inch 4K HDR Monitor to your workstation for $349 (Save 30%)

BuyDig is currently offering the LG 32UK550-B 32-inch 4K Monitor for $349 shipped. Typically fetching $498, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, comes within $24 of the all-time low, and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Bring LG’s 32-inch monitor to your setup and enjoy the 4K panel with HDR support and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s also a built-in height-adjustable stand and FreeSync to elevate your gaming setup. On top of a DisplayPort input, you’ll also be able to rely on one of the two HDMI ports for pairing with a Mac or PC. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

Use some of your savings to elevate the monitor with this highly-rated articulating VESA monitor mount. Whether you’re hoping to clear off desk space or just bring some added ergonomics to your setup to reduce neck strain, this option will only set you back $30 at Amazon.

While you’re upgrading the battlestation, be sure to check out this morning’s roundup of Razer gaming peripherals starting at $35. With various mice, keyboards, and headsets on sale, there are quite a few ways to level up your PC gaming setup.

LG 32-inch 4K Monitor features:

This color calibrated monitor covers an incredible 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, the current standard utilized by the film industry, assuring an exceptionally wide range of colors. Radeon FreeSync reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card’s frame rate and a monitor’s refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.

