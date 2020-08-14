Razer BlackWidow Elite Chroma Keyboard drops to $118 (30% off), more from $35

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $117.99 shipped. Typically fetching $170, todays offer is good for a 30% discount, marks the best we’ve seen in 5-months, and comes within $18 of the 2020 low. Razer’s BlackWidow Elite delivers a premium typing experience centered around the brand’s ZeroCompromise mechanical key switches alongside its signature Chroma RGB backlighting. Dedicated media playback controls are also built-in alongside macro support for customizing everything to your liking. Plus, a detachable wrist rest and USB passthrough port round out the notable features. Over 1,900 gamers have left a review, which amounts to an overall 4.6/5 star rating. Head below the fold for additional Razer gaming accessories from $35.

Other Razer PC gaming deals at Amazon:

If you’d rather trade the gaming-specific features and matching RGB lighting for a more ergonomic experience, we’re tracking a 28% discount on Microsoft’s Sculpt keyboard bundle at $92.50. And while we’re talking PC accessories, be sure to check out the new Turtle Beach Stealth headsets which have been updated for next-generation consoles.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Keyboard features:

Collaborate with teammates using this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard. An ergonomic leatherette wrist rest provides support for marathon play sessions, while the fully customizable keys let you create your own unique system for gaming. With dedicated media keys and a multifunction digital dial, this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard offers responsive operation.

