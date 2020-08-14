Say hello to 1,000-watts with Logitech’s Z906 Speaker System: $280 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System for $279.99 shipped. That’s 30% off recent pricing and is the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. It doesn’t matter whether you want to improve your computer or TV’s audio, this speaker system is ready to get the job done. Owners are bound to love having a 5.1 digital surround sound system that produces 500-watts of continuous power, and can even peak at 1,000-watts. Logitech touts this system as delivering “thunderous, room-shaking audio.“ Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If 1,000-watts of peak power exceeds your individual needs, you can always opt for the Logitech Z606 Speaker System at $101 to spend $179 less. It does fall to a peak of 160-watts, so bear in mind that it is a substantial drop. Learn more about this speaker system in our hands-on review.

Continue decking out your cinematic experience by snatching up Epson’s high-end Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO Projector while it’s price is currently $500 off. It boasts full 10-bit HDR support and pixel-shifting technology that ensures QHD content will look “exceptionally sharp.” Brightness levels reach 2,400-lumens, making it a solid choice for dark to dimly-lit rooms.

Logitech Z906 Speaker System features:

5.1 digital surround sound: Hear every detail in your Dolby Digital and DTS soundtracks the way the studio intended. Sub woofer: 165 Watts

THX certified home theater speakers: Your assurance of true cinema quality sound. Satellites : 4 x 67 W, wall mountable

Delivers a continuous 500 watts of power, with the ability to deliver a peak of 1,000 watts under certain circumstances: Thunderous, room shaking audio with deep bass you can feel

