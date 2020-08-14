Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem saves you up to $120 per year at $59 (26% off)

Amazon currently offers the Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $59 shipped. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount and matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen to date. Equipped with 16 download channels and support for up to 686Mb/s of throughput, this Motorola modem works with Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox service plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility, just in case. If you’re currently renting a modem from your ISP, taking advantage of today’s deal will offer even more value over the noted cash discount with the ability to save around $10 per month. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to use some of your savings from the ARRIS modem would be to grab some Ethernet cables for wiring everything in your new setup together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting at $9 on Amazon.

Earlier today, we took a look at Ubiquiti’s Dream Machine all-in-one router as part of our on-going UniFi Diary series, which you’ll definitely want to check out if you’re in the market for a network upgrade. Or if Wi-Fi 6 is more your speed, we’re seeing some ARRIS mesh systems at up to $100 off.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

This 16×4 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem provides speeds up to 686 Mbps, sixteen times faster than DOCSIS 2.0. A Full-Band Capture digital tuner ensures a faster, more reliable Internet. Cable modem’s Ethernet port connects to a computer, HDTV, game station, or wireless router. (This Model MB7420 cable modem does NOT have a built-in wireless router and does NOT have a telephone adapter or phone jack.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!