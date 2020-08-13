ARRIS Max Pro Wi-Fi 6 System delivers 11Gb/s speeds from $330 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS Surfboard Max Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System for $549.99 shipped. Typically fetching $650, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked, and matches the all-time low. This mesh Wi-Fi 6 system from ARRIS delivers up to 6,000-square feet of coverage alongside 11Gb/s speeds. Each of the two included routers pack four Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you plenty of connectivity for expanding a wired network or adding in smart home hubs. There’s also a dedicated backhaul channel that ensures the two nodes can seamlessly communicate with each other, creating reliable connectivity throughout your home. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If the amount of coverage offered by the featured deal is a little much, Amazon is also discounting a single one of the Surfboard Max Pro Routers to $329.99. Down from $400, today’s offer saves you $70 and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This Wi-Fi system packs 3,000-square feet of coverage, four Ethernet ports, and the same 11Gb/s speeds as on the lead package.

For a more affordable way to adopt mesh Wi-Fi, this 802.11ac system from TP-Link is currently down to $110, saving you 26% from the going rate. You can also kickstart a home media server with these on-going QNAP NAS deals starting from $219.

A RRIS Surfboard Max Pro Mesh features:

Increase your data capacity to handle all your home network needs with this ARRIS SURFboard mAX Pro Wi-Fi system. The latest Wi-Fi technology, 802.11ax, delivers faster speeds and a wider range to accommodate more users, while the quad-core processors support high-bandwidth applications like simultaneous 4K streaming. This Alexa-compatible ARRIS SURFboard mAX Pro Wi-Fi system features four Ethernet ports for flexible connectivity to WAN networks.

