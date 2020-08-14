Enjoy longer hikes with Osprey’s 3-Liter Water Reservoir: $31.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Osprey 3-Liter Hydraulics Water Reservoir for $31.46 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked for years. I don’t know about you, but I love getting my steps in every day. I usually go for a long walk in the morning and evening, but summer heat has a tendency to quickly make me thirsty. If you feel the same way, Osprey’s 3-liter reservoir is a great way to resolve this problem. The container is watertight, ensuring liquids are held in place until the moment you need them. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need somewhere to store your new hydration pack? No worries, as we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Osprey’s Daylite Daypack. Currently available for $35, buyers stand to net 30% in savings. This offering has a built-in hydration reservoir pocket, making it a great fit to pair with the deal above.

If the styling found in Osprey’s Daylite Daypack isn’t for you, take a moment to peruse our latest Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bag discounts. While they aren’t made specifically with hydration packs in mind, it’s quite possible that you’ll be able to slide today’s purchase into a laptop or tablet compartment. Prices start at $19, so it’s a notable roundup that’s worthy of your time.

Osprey 3-Liter Water Reservoir features:

Easy Slide-Seal top opening, seals watertight and provides wide access for easy filling and cleaning

Hydrostatic backerplate provides structure to shove a full reservoir into a fully loaded pack and maintains a flat profile

Hydrapak Blaster bite valve offers fast, smooth water flow with a ¼ twist on/off switch

