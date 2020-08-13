Osprey’s Daylite Daypack drops to $35 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $50)

- Aug. 13th 2020 1:35 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Osprey Daylite Daypack in Black Star for $34.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $50, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack is great for everyday use and has a 15-inch MacBook pocket. It also features a mesh-covered foam back panel that promotes comfort and ventilation. Best of all, it has a built-in external hydration reservoir pocket, which is great for working out, camping, or hiking. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about this backpack and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

However, if you’re looking for a slightly less expensive option, the NEEKFOX Lightweight Hiking Backpack is priced at just $19. This backpack can also store your 15-inch MacBook and can hold 30-liters of gear. It comes in several color options and is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Osprey Daylite Daypack features:

  • Large panel loading main compartment provides accessibility to inside contents
  • Dual stretch mesh side pockets provide additional storage options
  • The multi-function interior sleeve can be used for either a hydration reservoir or tablet
  • Mesh-covered die-cut foam back panel provides both comfort and ventilation.
  • Front zippered pocket with mesh organizer and key clip
  • Sport type: Outdoor Lifestyle

