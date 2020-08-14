Streamline your entryway with Walker Edison’s Storage Bench: $162.50 ($48 off)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Wood and Metal Storage Bench for $162.60 shipped. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. Having an organized entryway is something that’s always been a high priority in my home. It’s great to have a system in place for where shoes go, a place to take them off, and more. This Walker Edison bench does all that and more while looking stylish to boot. Underneath its seating you’ll find three cubbies perfect for holding standard size bins. Measurements work out to 18- by 47.75- by 15.75-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

In need of a small coffee table or night stand? If so, we’ve got a noteworthy deal on Amazon’s Rivet Jaxon Table. It can be had for $42.50, which is over $55 off what you’d typically have to spend. This offering boasts a modern-looking style that’s adorned by wood, a metal base, and three legs.

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to check out our current roundup of Rivet lighting and ceiling fan deals. Pricing is entry-level with options as low as $26.50. Of all the options, our top pick is the Glass Ball and Metal Table Lamp. It has a modern style that’s inspired by the look of a “bud on a slender branch.”

Walker Edison Wood and Metal Storage Bench features:

Dimensions: 18″ H x 47.75″ L x 15.75″

Open shelves: 12.5” H x 14” L x 26” W

3 cubbies fit most standard canvas bins

Ideal for mudrooms, bedrooms, or entryways

Supports up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!