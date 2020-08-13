Rest your drink atop Amazon’s Rivet Jaxon Table: $42.50 (Save $55+, New low)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Jaxon Side Table for $42.34 shipped. That’s over 55% off the typical rate there and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This modern-looking side table is adorned by wood with knots, splits, color variations, repair patches, and other imperfections. This gives it a natural appearance that’s bound to blend well in most environments. It’s upheld by a black metal base and three legs. Rivet Jaxon has a 16-inch diameter and stands 27-inches tall. Ratings are still rolling in on this piece of furniture, but Rivet is a reputable brand.

Want to add some lighting to your space? We’ve got you covered with a bunch of fresh discounts on Amazon Rivet lamps, sconces, and even ceiling fans. With pricing that starts at $26.50, there’s bound to be something in store for every budget. Our favorite deal is Rivet’s Glass Ball and Metal Table Lamp which sports a design that’s inspired by the look of a “bud on a slender branch.”

Oh, and let’s not forget that Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table has fallen to $136.50. Not only does this piece of furniture look great, it also duals as a handy work surface thanks to a top that can be lifted up and towards the couch. Once this is done, an abundance of storage can be found underneath.

Amazon Rivet Jaxon Side Table features:

Natural wood with knots, splits, color variations, repair patches, and other imperfections sits within a black metal base with 3 legs. The base forms a lip around the wood top, which creates a visual appeal and keeps things from rolling off the edge. This piece pairs well with modern decor.

