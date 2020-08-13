Rest your drink atop Amazon’s Rivet Jaxon Table: $42.50 (Save $55+, New low)

- Aug. 13th 2020 1:54 pm ET

$42.50
0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Jaxon Side Table for $42.34 shipped. That’s over 55% off the typical rate there and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This modern-looking side table is adorned by wood with knots, splits, color variations, repair patches, and other imperfections. This gives it a natural appearance that’s bound to blend well in most environments. It’s upheld by a black metal base and three legs. Rivet Jaxon has a 16-inch diameter and stands 27-inches tall. Ratings are still rolling in on this piece of furniture, but Rivet is a reputable brand.

Want to add some lighting to your space? We’ve got you covered with a bunch of fresh discounts on Amazon Rivet lamps, sconces, and even ceiling fans. With pricing that starts at $26.50, there’s bound to be something in store for every budget. Our favorite deal is Rivet’s Glass Ball and Metal Table Lamp which sports a design that’s inspired by the look of a “bud on a slender branch.”

Oh, and let’s not forget that Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table has fallen to $136.50. Not only does this piece of furniture look great, it also duals as a handy work surface thanks to a top that can be lifted up and towards the couch. Once this is done, an abundance of storage can be found underneath.

Amazon Rivet Jaxon Side Table features:

Natural wood with knots, splits, color variations, repair patches, and other imperfections sits within a black metal base with 3 legs. The base forms a lip around the wood top, which creates a visual appeal and keeps things from rolling off the edge. This piece pairs well with modern decor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$42.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rivet

About the Author